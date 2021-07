Congress OK’d the spending of trillions in pandemic relief to resuscitate the economy, part of it directed at lifting tens of millions of children out of poverty.

But money coming in advance child tax credits often doesn’t find its way to refugees in southwest Kansas, or when it does, they’re confused about what’s landed in their mailboxes or checking accounts.

Elama Mohamud, a Somali-American mother of two in Garden City, said people in her community don’t know what to do.