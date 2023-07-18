 | Tue, Jul 18, 2023
Kansas Reps often split on party lines

The Kansas congressional delegation was divided on many of the controversial issues facing the House this year.

By

State News

July 18, 2023 - 1:26 PM

U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kansas, sided with some of the House’s most conservative members on a series of votes against U.S. funding of Ukraine’s war against Russia. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas congressional delegation found rare agreement while weighing amendments to the U.S. Department of Defense budget bill by jointly opposing reduction in the number of nuclear armed intercontinental ballistic missiles deployed in the United States.

U.S. Reps. Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes and Tracey Mann, all Republicans, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids stood with an overwhelming majority in the House to block insertion of the ICBM amendment into the defense bill.

Votes on a majority of controversial amendments to the Defense Department funding deal fell along party lines, including those diluting attention to challenges of racism in the military and efforts to further restrict rights of women and transgender service members.

