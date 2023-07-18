Kansas Reps often split on party lines

TOPEKA — The Kansas congressional delegation found rare agreement while weighing amendments to the U.S. Department of Defense budget bill by jointly opposing reduction in the number of nuclear armed intercontinental ballistic missiles deployed in the United States.

U.S. Reps. Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes and Tracey Mann, all Republicans, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids stood with an overwhelming majority in the House to block insertion of the ICBM amendment into the defense bill.

Votes on a majority of controversial amendments to the Defense Department funding deal fell along party lines, including those diluting attention to challenges of racism in the military and efforts to further restrict rights of women and transgender service members.