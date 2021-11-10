Kansas Republicans want special session for vaccine mandates

TOPEKA — Senate President Ty Masterson says “motions are underway” to call a special session for Nov. 22 to address legislation dealing with COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The Republican from Andover on Tuesday unveiled proposals that would shield employees from inquiries into their religious beliefs and ensure they receive unemployment benefits if discharged for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The Special Committee on Government Overreach and the Impact of COVID-19 Mandates will meet Friday to hear from supporters and opponents of the proposed legislation.

Two-thirds of the 40-member Senate and two-thirds of the 125-member House would have to sign on for the special session. In a statement, House Speaker Ron Ryckman urged Gov. Laura Kelly to use her authority to call a special session.