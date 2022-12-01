Kansas salary survey: 70% of government jobs pay workers below-market rates

TOPEKA — Seven of 10 categories of Kansas government workers were paid below average market rates based on a new survey examining wages at comparable in-state employers and state government employers in Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri and elsewhere.

The Kansas Department of Administration’s report identified pay deficiencies of 32% for law clerks, 22% for social worker supervisors, 19% for driver license examiners, 13% for chemists, 9% for senior electricians, 7% for fire investigators, 3% for property appraisers and 1% for technology support consultants.

On the flip side, the survey comparing base pay in Kansas state government to averages of in-state employers and out-of-state government employers revealed instances in which Kansas had better wages than the comparison sample. The Kansas Highway Patrol’s master troopers were paid 30% more than peers, while Capitol area guards received 27% above peers and safety and security officers got 20% more.