 | Thu, Dec 01, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Kansas salary survey: 70% of government jobs pay workers below-market rates

Kraig Knowlton, director of personnel services in the Department of Administration, told an interim committee of House and Senate members there were three avenues for adjusting employee compensation.

By

State News

December 1, 2022 - 4:39 PM

Kraig Knowlton, personnel director at the Kansas Department of Administration, told House and Senate members 70% of 110 Kansas state government jobs paid workers below market rates based on the latest multi-state survey. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)

TOPEKA — Seven of 10 categories of Kansas government workers were paid below average market rates based on a new survey examining wages at comparable in-state employers and state government employers in Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri and elsewhere.

The Kansas Department of Administration’s report identified pay deficiencies of 32% for law clerks, 22% for social worker supervisors, 19% for driver license examiners, 13% for chemists, 9% for senior electricians, 7% for fire investigators, 3% for property appraisers and 1% for technology support consultants.

On the flip side, the survey comparing base pay in Kansas state government to averages of in-state employers and out-of-state government employers revealed instances in which Kansas had better wages than the comparison sample. The Kansas Highway Patrol’s master troopers were paid 30% more than peers, while Capitol area guards received 27% above peers and safety and security officers got 20% more.

Related
December 3, 2021
July 2, 2021
June 18, 2020
February 12, 2019
Most Popular