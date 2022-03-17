 | Thu, Mar 17, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Kansas Senate launches effort to legalize medical marijuana

The Kansas Senate wants to pass a medical marijuana bill by the end of the session, but it would not allow the smoking or vaping of marijuana. Cannabis legalization supports also say it would not allow smaller companies to compete in the new market.

By

State News

March 17, 2022 - 3:57 PM

Jim Ricketts, of Holton, says he relies on marijuana to overcome severe pain and sleep at night. He broke his neck in a car crash 20-some years ago, and suffered leg injuries in a 1975 crash. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Retired Holton mechanic Jim Ricketts is a criminal.

That’s just because the 71-year-old relies on marijuana every night to ease the pain of injuries suffered in a pair of car crashes, including one that broke his neck. Smoking pot allows him to sleep at night.

Ricketts attended a Senate hearing Wednesday on legislation that would legalize marijuana for medicinal use in Kansas. Ricketts didn’t get a chance to testify in support of the bill, but he said in an interview after the hearing that marijuana allowed him to quit opioids.

Related
May 7, 2021
February 26, 2021
February 2, 2021
April 3, 2019
Most Popular