Kansas Senate OKs Gold Star memorial

TOPEKA — Kansas senators approved a series of bills Tuesday, including one allowing the construction on Statehouse grounds of a permanent memorial honoring the immediate families of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Senate Bill 330 comes in response to a unanimous decision by the Capitol Preservation Committee to add a Gold Star Family monument to the Veterans’ Walk outside the Capitol building in Topeka. The memorial will be funded entirely though donations and private funds.

“We are very anxious to erect and have a dedication ceremony for this Gold Star memorial later on this year,” said Sen. Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia. “The Capitol Preservation Committee has given preliminary approval. The design has been done and fundraising is getting ready to be started.”