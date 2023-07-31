 | Mon, Jul 31, 2023
Kansas senators vote for defense spending

U.S. Sens. Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran voted for a bipartisan annual defense bill that includes a raise for service members, support for Ukraine's war and funding for military bases in Kansas.

By

State News

July 31, 2023 - 2:48 PM

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, voted in favor of the Senate’s version of a defense policy and funding bill also supported by Kansas GOP U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran. The bill conflicts with provisions adopted by the U.S. House with support from the state’s three Republicans and opposition from the congressional delegation’s lone Democrat. Photo by (Kansas Reflector screen capture from the U.S. Senate’s YouTube channel)

TOPEKA — U.S. Sens. Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran voted with a bipartisan majority for the Senate’s version of the annual defense bill that included a 5.2% raise for servicemembers, sustained support for Ukraine’s war with Russia and invested in military bases in Kansas.

The Senate measure approved Thursday on a vote of 86-11 would establish an $886 billion ceiling on Pentagon spending in the upcoming fiscal year.

It didn’t include policy provisions related to diversity, equity, transgender health and abortion contained in the U.S. House’s edition of the National Defense Authorization Act adopted 219-210 with Kansas Republican Reps. Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes and Tracey Mann in favor and Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids opposed.

