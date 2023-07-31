Kansas senators vote for defense spending

TOPEKA — U.S. Sens. Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran voted with a bipartisan majority for the Senate’s version of the annual defense bill that included a 5.2% raise for servicemembers, sustained support for Ukraine’s war with Russia and invested in military bases in Kansas.

The Senate measure approved Thursday on a vote of 86-11 would establish an $886 billion ceiling on Pentagon spending in the upcoming fiscal year.

It didn’t include policy provisions related to diversity, equity, transgender health and abortion contained in the U.S. House’s edition of the National Defense Authorization Act adopted 219-210 with Kansas Republican Reps. Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes and Tracey Mann in favor and Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids opposed.