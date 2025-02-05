Kansas State University researchers say red meat allergy from tick bites is becoming more common

Researchers at Kansas State University say the number of cases of an allergic reaction to red meat tied to tick bites is increasing across the state.

Priscilla Brenes, K-State Research and Extension nutrition and wellness specialist, said cases of an allergy called alpha-gal syndrome are becoming more common through more rural areas of Kansas. Alpha-gal syndrome is the term used to describe the allergic reaction to red meats and mammalian related products, most often through a tick bite.

The main parasite responsible for the spread of alpha-gal syndrome is the Lone Star tick, a common variety in brushy and more heavily wooded parts of Kansas. Brenes said in a statement that she surveyed other Kansas extension agents and found there was a lack of available information about alpha-gal syndrome, and that the agents wanted more details to share within their communities.

K-State entomologist Yoonseong Park said studies indicate that less than 10% of people bitten by the Lone Star tick ever develop an allergic reaction to red meat. Symptoms of alpha-gal syndrome include hives, nausea or vomiting, severe stomach pain, dizziness, drops in blood pressure, shortness of breath and swollen lips and throat.

Park said tick activity picks up during spring months in Kansas, and every patient who develops the red meat allergy has a different level of sensitivity to it, like other allergies. In any case of possible alpha-gal syndrome, patients are encouraged to talk with their doctor immediately.

Michael Chao, K-State meat scientist, said a recent report from the Yale School of Medicine shows that the levels of antibodies which cause the reaction decline over time, giving some people the chance to consume red meat and related products again.

Chao uses mice in his research to test the reaction of various meat products, such as hot dogs and jerky. He said his hope is to use the data he gathers to help people reintroduce red meat into their diet “when they’re ready for it.”

Brenes and her colleagues are offering a survey to residents across all 105 Kansas counties as part of their effort to collect more information about alpha-gal syndrome. Brenes said those who participate in the survey may receive a financial incentive.

The survey and more information about alpha-gal syndrome can be found online and through local extension offices.