Kansas student arrested for school shooting threat

SALINA — A 16-year-old high school student was arrested Saturday night after a threat to shoot up a school’s homecoming dance was made, officials said.

The Salina Police Department learned of the shooting threat through social media.

Investigators found that the student had made comments online about “shooting everyone at this dance,” a Salina PD news release said.

The Central High School homecoming dance was held Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m. at the school, according to Central’s academic calendar.

Salina school district and CHS officials were notified of the threat; officers located the teen and took them into custody.

Salina police did not immediately respond to an inquiry for details on the incident. The teen was not arrested at the high school.

The student was arrested on suspicion of criminal threat and booked into the Saline County Jail and will be transferred to the juvenile center in Junction City.