 | Fri, Mar 04, 2022
Kansas Supreme Court rejects Schmidt’s request to dismiss redistricting lawsuits

The lawsuits argue a GOP map is gerrymandered and violates protections int he state constitution. Attorney General Derek Schmidt wanted the lawsuits dismissed, arguing state courts should have no say in the matter.

By

State News

March 4, 2022 - 3:57 PM

Connie Brown Collins, a Kansas City resident, holds her notes during a news conference to condemn the GOP-drawn congressional map at the Statehouse in Topeka. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday rejected Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s request to dismiss lawsuits filed in Wyandotte and Douglas counties over redrawn congressional districts.

The lawsuits argue that a map endorsed by the GOP supermajority in the Legislature is gerrymandered and violates protections in the state constitution. Schmidt argued that state courts should have no say in evaluating federal boundaries.

In a decision written by Justice Caleb Stegall, the high court said it was improper for Schmidt to attempt to short-circuit the judicial process. Everyone involved with the litigation should instead work with district courts “to expeditiously resolve the legal questions and to present a timely appeal.”

