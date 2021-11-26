 | Fri, Nov 26, 2021
Kansas Supreme Court takes up overturned day care death case

A second-degree murder conviction against a day care worker that was overturned by the Kansas Court of Appeals will now be taken up by the Kansas Supreme Court. Prosecutors have appealed the appellate court's decision.

November 26, 2021 - 10:35 AM

Kansas Supreme Court Building Photo by Google Maps

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has agreed to consider an appeals court decision overturning the conviction of a day care worker in the death of a 9-month-old. 

The Lawrence Journal-World reports  that the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to have the murder conviction against Carrody Buchhorn reinstated. 

The office appealed after the Kansas Court of Appeals ruled  in August that Buchhorn should get a new trial because her attorney did not adequately question a coroner’s ruling on how 9-month-old Oliver “Ollie” Ortiz died. He was found unresponsive in 2016 at the Sunshine Kids Group Daycare Home in Eudora. 

