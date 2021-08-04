 | Wed, Aug 04, 2021
Kansas tax collections beat expectations

Kansas collected nearly $603 million in general tax revenue last month, about $60 million more than expected.

August 4, 2021 - 9:05 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting that its tax collections in July were 11% greater than expected, good news even as the spread of the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant has some officials worried about the economy.

The state Department of Revenue says Kansas collected nearly $603 million in general tax revenues last month. Its official forecast predicted $543 million, making the surplus $60 million.

It was the 12th consecutive month in which tax collections were greater than expected. Revenues have been less than anticipated in only three months during the past four years.

