 Wed, Apr 26, 2023
Kansas teachers ask lawmakers to fully fund special education and support public schools

During the regular legislative session, neither chamber attempted to take up the proposed K-12 education funding bill. 

By

State News

April 26, 2023 - 4:14 PM

Tracy Taylor Callard, 2002 Teacher of the Year, spoke in support of public schools during an April 25, 2023 teacher rally. Photo by (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas teachers of the year rallied at the Statehouse to push for a clean K-12 education funding bill, joined by Gov. Laura Kelly in an attempt to sway lawmakers before the veto override session begins. 

Kelly, who showed up to support the teachers during their Tuesday gathering, said the school funding debate had been longstanding, but she was confident a fully funded school bill would arrive at her desk by session’s end. 

“Right now, the issue is fully funding our schools and not diverting public funds to private schools,” Kelly said. 

