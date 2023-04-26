Kansas teachers ask lawmakers to fully fund special education and support public schools

TOPEKA — Kansas teachers of the year rallied at the Statehouse to push for a clean K-12 education funding bill, joined by Gov. Laura Kelly in an attempt to sway lawmakers before the veto override session begins.

Kelly, who showed up to support the teachers during their Tuesday gathering, said the school funding debate had been longstanding, but she was confident a fully funded school bill would arrive at her desk by session’s end.

“Right now, the issue is fully funding our schools and not diverting public funds to private schools,” Kelly said.