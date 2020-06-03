Kansas to ask Supreme Court to save voter citizenship law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Republican attorney general plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the state to require new voters to provide papers documenting their citizenship when registering.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Tuesday that he will appeal a 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision in April that said the state could not enforce a proof-of-citizenship law. An appeals-court panel said the law violated the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of equal legal protection as well as a federal voter registration law.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly decried Schmidt’s decision, saying he was supporting voter suppression and suggested that he is ignoring nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death after being detained by police in Minnesota.