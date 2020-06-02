Menu Search Log in

Kansas tops 10,000 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas topped 10,000 Monday. KDHE numbers said the new cases have been focused in metropolitan areas.

State News

June 2, 2020 - 10:29 AM

COVID-19 cases in Kansas have exceeded 10,000 as of Monday’s report by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. 

Recorded deaths from the virus are 217 with 862 hospitalizations. 

The majority of the new cases were in the Kansas City, Topeka and Wichita areas.

