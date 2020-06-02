Kansas tops 10,000 cases

COVID-19 cases in Kansas have exceeded 10,000 as of Monday’s report by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Recorded deaths from the virus are 217 with 862 hospitalizations.
The majority of the new cases were in the Kansas City, Topeka and Wichita areas.
