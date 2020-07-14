Kansas tops 20,000 virus cases after worst spike

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas reported Monday that another record coronavirus spike pushed the state past 20,000 total cases for the pandemic, shadowing plans for reopening public K-12 schools just a month before fall classes are set to begin.

The state Department of Health and Environment said that Kansas had another 1,447 coronavirus cases since Friday, an increase of 7.8%, to bring the total for the pandemic to 20,058. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and people can be infected without feeling sick.

Kansas reported an average of 451 new coronavirus cases a day during the seven-day period ending Monday, the worst seven-day average yet. That figure has climbed each of the seven times the department has reported new data starting on June 29.