Kansas’ trio of House Republicans support military aid to Israel

TOPEKA — The three Kansas Republicans in the U.S. House voted Thursday night for a $14.3 billion military aid package for Israel that was combined with a plan to rescind an equivalent amount appropriated to the Internal Revenue Service for hiring of new federal agents.

The GOP-led House adopted the measure 226-196 with support from U.S. Reps. Jake LaTurner, Tracey Mann and Ron Estes of Kansas. Congresswoman Sharice Davids, a Kansas Democrat, voted against what she referred to as “irresponsible and partisan legislation pushed by House leadership.”

The House bill didn’t include aid for Ukraine, humanitarian assistance for Gaza or funding for U.S. border security. It faced bipartisan opposition in the U.S. Senate and a likely veto by President Joe Biden.