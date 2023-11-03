 | Fri, Nov 03, 2023
Kansas’ trio of House Republicans support military aid to Israel

Democrat Davids urges Congress to include humanitarian funding to Middle East

November 3, 2023 - 4:03 PM

U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kansas, voted for a bill offering $14.3 billion in military aid to Israel and slashing a comparable amount from the Internal Revenue Service. The state’s three House Republicans support the bill, while Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids voted against it. Photo by Noah Taborda/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The three Kansas Republicans in the U.S. House voted Thursday night for a $14.3 billion military aid package for Israel that was combined with a plan to rescind an equivalent amount appropriated to the Internal Revenue Service for hiring of new federal agents.

The GOP-led House adopted the measure 226-196 with support from U.S. Reps. Jake LaTurner, Tracey Mann and Ron Estes of Kansas. Congresswoman Sharice Davids, a Kansas Democrat, voted against what she referred to as “irresponsible and partisan legislation pushed by House leadership.”

The House bill didn’t include aid for Ukraine, humanitarian assistance for Gaza or funding for U.S. border security. It faced bipartisan opposition in the U.S. Senate and a likely veto by President Joe Biden.

