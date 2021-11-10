Kansas turtles are threatened

Federal wildlife officials have proposed listing the “dinosaurs of the turtle world” as a threatened species, citing habitat loss across much of their range.

Alligator snapping turtles have powerful jaws that come to a point and tough spiny shells. Adult males can weigh nearly 250 lbs., making them the largest freshwater turtle in North America.

“These magnificent reptiles are sometimes called the dinosaurs of the turtle world because they look very prehistoric,” said Leopoldo Miranda-Castro, a regional director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in a news release.