WICHITA — Enrollment at Kansas colleges and universities fell again this fall, continuing a systemwide decline of more than 11% over the past five years.

Kansas Board of Regents chairwoman Cheryl Harrison-Lee said in a statement Thursday that schools “must reverse that trend to meet the workforce needs of our state” and to revitalize the state’s economy.

The Regents measure enrollment both by student headcount and by full-time enrollment equivalency.