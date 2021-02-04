Kansas unveils online map to ‘Find My Vaccine’

TOPEKA — Kansas officials on Wednesday unveiled an online map designed to help people figure out who to call and where to go to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The map is part of a larger website that also provides information about the current phase of vaccine rollout and who is currently eligible to get the vaccine. Doses are currently reserved for people ages 65 and older, individuals in prison and other congregate settings, and critical workers.

The anticipated rollout of the “Find My Vaccine” platform arrives amid a six-week decline in new cases of COVID-19. Still, the pandemic remains a serious threat. On Wednesday, the Kansas Department for Health and Environment reported 86 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the 11-month death toll to 3,895.