 | Fri, Sep 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Kansas wants to plug abandoned oil and gas wells

Thousands of abandoned, unplugged oil and gas wells are scattered across Kansas. They can leak methane into the atmosphere, leak groundwater and pollute surrounding earth and water.

By

State News

September 8, 2022 - 2:23 PM

Workers plug a well that was leaking natural gas next to a long-term care center near Wichita in 2014. Photo by Kansas Corporation Commission

Last summer, a utility worker stumbled across a well — one of thousands of abandoned, unplugged oil and gas wells scattered across Kansas — just 15 feet from a stream in La Cygne, an hour south of Kansas City.

Such sites bear witness to the state’s history of fossil fuel production — and they can leak pollutants into the air and water generations after they’ve been forgotten.

Tens of millions of federal tax dollars will help the state seal thousands of openings over the next several years, though many will remain unaddressed.

Related
February 4, 2022
May 6, 2021
June 25, 2019
September 12, 2018
Most Popular