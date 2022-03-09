 | Wed, Mar 09, 2022
Kansas woman leaves to retrieve sister’s children from Ukraine

Oksana Seitz plans to travel to Romania and return with her sister's two children, but she's concerned about the challenges of red tape in getting them into the U.S.

March 9, 2022 - 3:29 PM

Oksana Seitz, whose family lives in Ukraine, visits a sunflower field near Lawrence in 2019. On Tuesday, she headed to Romania in hopes of bringing her sister’s two children back to the United States. Photo by (Submitted by Dustin Ochs to Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Oksana Seitz left Kansas on Tuesday with plans to travel to Romania and return with her Ukrainian sister’s two children by persuading embassy officials to expedite visas or, if necessary, taking the kids to Mexico and slipping across the U.S. border on foot.

The daring journey signifies the risks Ukrainian immigrants are willing to take to help family in their war-torn homeland, and the sea of confusing paperwork Seitz must navigate without guarantee of expediency.

“I’m scared. I’m devastated. And I will do anything to bring these children back,” Seitz said in an interview as she prepared to board a plane. “I need all the help that I can get. And of course I’m scared of what is happening to my country, to my friends, my relatives.”

