Kays in ESU musical

EMPORIA — Max Kays of Humboldt has a role in Emporia State University Theatre’s production of “Curtains,” written by Rupert Holmes with lyrics by Fred Ebb, and music by John Kander, as the 2022 Homecoming musical.

Performances are Oct. 27, 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. in the Karl C. Bruder Theatre in King Hall, Emporia State University campus.

The show is a murder mystery, inside a musical, wrapped up in a savvy comedy. The story: It’s opening night for a new musical, but the leading lady has been murdered. Detective Frank Cioffi — a music theatre aficionado — is called in to investigate. Everyone is a suspect as the bodies begin to pile up. “Curtains” is packed with glorious tunes, show-stopping dance numbers, delightful characters,and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.