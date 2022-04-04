KBI: Toddler in standoff was shot by police

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — A toddler found dead inside a southeast Kansas home after a standoff between her father and law enforcement officers was fatally shot by a police officer, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

The KBI announced preliminary findings from its review of the deadly March 26 shootings in Baxter Springs in which Eli Crawford, 37, fired at officers for more than three hours, according to authorities. The KBI called the standoff a hostage situation.

He died, along with 2-year-old Clesslyn Crawford and her mother, 27-year-old Taylor Dawn Shutte.