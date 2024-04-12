 | Fri, Apr 12, 2024
Menu Search Log in

KC landfill critics hope to ‘eliminate’ project

Communities in the Kansas City area want to stop a proposed landfill project. The city of Raymore says it’s engaged in negotiations with landfill developers to ‘eliminate’ the project.

By

State News

April 12, 2024 - 2:25 PM

A sign just outside Creekmoor, a golf course subdivision in Raymore, implores drivers to stop a proposed landfill less than a mile away. Officials from the city of Raymore are negotiating with developers of the project to keep it from being built. Photo by Allison Kite/Kansas Reflector

Kansas City-area communities fighting a proposed landfill are hopeful negotiations with the developers will end the controversy and “eliminate” the project.

For more than a year, communities that border south Kansas City have been fighting a proposed 270-acre landfill. They’ve pleaded with state lawmakers to pass legislation to kill the project, hired lobbyists and formed a political action committee.

The push was stymied last week when a group of state senators outside the Kansas City area used a filibuster to block a vote on legislation meant to kill the landfill project. Now, it appears, the city of Raymore is near a deal with developers that would halt the project in exchange for cash payments.

Related
December 13, 2023
June 21, 2023
February 8, 2023
October 28, 2010
Most Popular