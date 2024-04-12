KC landfill critics hope to ‘eliminate’ project

Kansas City-area communities fighting a proposed landfill are hopeful negotiations with the developers will end the controversy and “eliminate” the project.

For more than a year, communities that border south Kansas City have been fighting a proposed 270-acre landfill. They’ve pleaded with state lawmakers to pass legislation to kill the project, hired lobbyists and formed a political action committee.

The push was stymied last week when a group of state senators outside the Kansas City area used a filibuster to block a vote on legislation meant to kill the landfill project. Now, it appears, the city of Raymore is near a deal with developers that would halt the project in exchange for cash payments.