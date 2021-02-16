Menu Search Log in

KC mayor requests skyline go dark

Kansas City's skyline will be much darker than normal, if Mayor Quinton Lucas has his wish. The ongoing threat of power outages due to the bitterly cold temps prompted the request.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas asked that the city's downtown skyline go dark Monday night to conserve electricity. Photo by Dreamstime / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the threat of an electrical power shortage waned Monday evening, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas asked that the city’s downtown skyline go dark Monday night to conserve electricity.

“As part of Kansas City’s commitment to conserving electricity for our residents, we are actively communicating with our downtown partners and have requested that the downtown skyline go dark tonight,” Lucas said on Twitter. “City Hall will also turn off all exterior lights.”

The announcement came as the need for the rolling power outages subsided Monday afternoon and the power grid emergency was canceled by Southwest Power Pool Inc., which manages the electrical grid across 17 central and western states, including in the Kansas City area.

