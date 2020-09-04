KC nursing home saw dozens of COVID-19 deaths

At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the next day.
Health workers cared for residents who had tested negative for the virus in the same gowns and masks they’d worn into the rooms of those who’d tested positive.
“I wash my hands,” a nurse told inspectors. “But I wear the same PPE.”
