KC official calls to remove more racist monuments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City councilwoman is calling for a plan to remove monuments and rename streets that honor figures who were slaveholders or racists.

Councilwoman Melissa Robinson of the 3rd District introduced a legislation that would establish a 12-member commission to research and make recommendations to the City Council for removal of monuments of those “that held slaves, promoted racism or participated in the oppression and dehumanization of others,” The Kansas City Star reported.

The commission must have one member from each of the six City Council districts, a historian, three members representing local civil rights groups, a religious scholar and a representative of an Indigenous group, according to the legislation.