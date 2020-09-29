Menu Search Log in

KCK settles complaint and apologizes to woman

Hostile work environment leads to lawsuit

By

State News

September 29, 2020 - 10:41 AM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former employee of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, has won a $125,000 settlement after her boss was convicted of grabbing her by the shirt and pushing her into a wall.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Unified Government also apologized to Madeline Waldeck for the hostile work environment she faced while working for Dennis “Tib” Laughlin, the former director of general services.

Her lawsuit says she called police in May 2018 after Laughlin shoved her, leading to a misdemeanor battery conviction and Laughlin’s resignation. The suit said said she had complained previously about Laughlin’s conduct but that no action was taken.

Related
September 1, 2020
June 5, 2020
March 25, 2020
August 7, 2019
Trending