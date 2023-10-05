 | Thu, Oct 05, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kelly advocates for Medicaid expansion

Gov. Laura Kelly visited Pittsburg this week as part of a push to expand Medicaid eligibility in Kansas. Kansas is one of 10 states in the country without expanded access.

By

State News

October 5, 2023 - 2:59 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly traveled to a Pittsburg hospital to encourage Kansans to pressure legislators to support expansion of Medicaid health insurance benefits to low-income working Kansans. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

PITTSBURG — Blake Benson stood in his hometown’s hospital lobby to deliver economic and health care justification for expanding Medicaid enrollment among lower-income workers in Kansas.

Benson, president of the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and board chairman of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, said a resolution had to be found to political conflict that left Kansas among 10 states stiff arming appeals to broaden access to health benefits of Medicaid.

Ending the blockade on expansion by Republican leaders of the Kansas Legislature would deliver $11 million annually to hospitals and clinics in Crawford County, he said.

Related
October 1, 2019
October 1, 2019
March 12, 2019
October 16, 2018
Most Popular