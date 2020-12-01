Kelly appoints Standridge to Kansas Supreme Court

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly is appointing Melissa Taylor Standridge to fill a Kansas Supreme Court justice vacancy.

Standridge, who has served as a judge in the Kansas Court of Appeals since 2008, will replace Carol Beier, who retired in September after 17 years on the bench. This is the governor’s third appointment to the Kansas Supreme Court.

In making the announcement Monday, Kelly said Standridge would bring not only a deep appreciation for the law but also a “nuanced understanding” of the world and people the law governs, citing her personal and professional experience with the foster care system.