Kelly calls for hearing on Medicaid expansion proposal

Gov. Laura Kelly called for a hearing on a Medicaid expansion bill despite opposition from top Republican lawmakers.

January 22, 2024 - 2:58 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly announces her new Medicaid expansion plan during a news conference, on Thursday Dec. 14, at Holton Community Hospital. On Friday, GOP leaders said they would have nothing to do with it.

TOPEKA — A Medicaid expansion proposal has been enrolled into state House and Senate committees despite continued opposition from top legislative Republicans. 

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who has spent the months leading up to the legislative session rallying across the state for Medicaid expansion, called for a hearing on the bill by Jan. 29. 

“It’s easy to sum up the Cutting Healthcare Costs for All Kansans Act: health care coverage for 150,000 Kansans, cost savings for everyone else. We protect our rural hospitals, and Kansas taxpayers pay nothing extra,” Kelly said in a Wednesday announcement of the proposal’s enrollment. “The legislature should listen to the over 70% of Kansans who support Medicaid Expansion and give this bill a hearing by Kansas Day.” 

