Kelly keeps focus on economy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party did not win in the November elections.

But her message to voters at large as she heads into the fall campaign is dramatically different, even as Democrats in other states stress abortion access as an issue.

A few days after her abortion-related fundraising email, Kelly’s team suggested she would be focusing her reelection campaign on the state’s now-healthy finances, robust funding for public schools and high-profile promises by businesses to create jobs.