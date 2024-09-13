Kelly lauds more funds for digital training

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that applications are open for the second round of the Digital Opportunities to Connect Kansans (DOCK) program. A total of $1.95 million in funds will be available to enhance the digital skills of Kansans.

“The DOCK program underscores my administration’s focus and dedication to providing Kansans with the necessary tools to succeed in the digital era,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “By investing in digital skills training, we are paving the way for every Kansan to fully leverage the power of technology and unlock its potential as digital needs continue to expand.”

“Digital skills are essential for people to be able to participate in the modern economy and obtain high-paying jobs,” Senate President Ty Masterson said.

“Broadband should be an accessible and affordable part of life for everyone, and it remains a critical need that continues to be an issue for rural Americans,” Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins said. “Here in Kansas, a majority of Kansans are rural and need better access to broadband. I look forward to seeing the success of these DOCK program investments.”

DOCK promotes access to digital resources by providing awards to assist with funding for digital skills development programs across the state. Updated program guidelines support applicants by reducing the required match with a maximum individual award of $250,000.

“Recognizing the importance of this program is vital as Kansas continues to meet the needs of an evolving workforce while ensuring high-speed internet access for everyone,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “This program will create more opportunities for Kansans by expanding the necessary skills to participate in the ever-evolving digital economy.”

The Kansas Office of Broadband Development (KOBD) encourages local governments, community organizations, educational institutions, and other organizations to continue collaborating on enriching Kansas communities through digital advancements.

“KOBD is committed to our mission to ensure all Kansans can access tools and resources to thrive in our current digital age,” Interim Director of Kansas Office of Broadband Development, Joseph Le, said. “Eliminating barriers will continue to level the playing field for all Kansas residents, fostering innovation and economic growth.”

KOBD will have a webinar at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, to discuss funding priorities and application guidelines.