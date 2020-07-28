Kelly may push to close bars

Gov. Laura Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly said Monday that she is considering recommending that Kansas counties shut down bars again and limit public gatherings to 15 people in hopes of reversing a resurgence in reported coronavirus cases that is making the state’s previous work to check it “for naught.”

Kelly said she will push next week to close bars and lower the limit on gatherings from 45 people if the state doesn’t get the spread of the novel coronavirus under better control.

The Democratic governor can issue orders calling for statewide restrictions, but the state’s 105 counties are allowed to opt out of her directives under a law enacted last month as a compromise between her and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Top GOP lawmakers have been critical of Kelly’s handling of the pandemic, arguing that it’s inappropriate for her to impose “one size fits all” measures on a state where the number of infections per 1,000 residents varies widely.