Kelly praises unions, touts economic development

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly praised labor unions for contributing to unprecedented economic growth in Kansas and touted her administration’s economic development gains in a speech at an annual labor rally Tuesday at the Statehouse.

The rally, billed as Solidarity Day, packed the first floor rotunda with representatives from a range of unions. Labor leaders encouraged workers to talk to lawmakers about policies that include prevailing wage requirements, private school vouchers and tax relief.

The Democratic governor touted her administration’s ability to secure economic development projects with good-paying jobs, including Panasonic’s vehicle battery plant in De Soto. She said her administration developed a comprehensive economic development plan to prepare the state for long-term success with investments in workforce development and infrastructure.

“I’ve often said that my goal as your governor is to make Kansas the best place to live and raise a family,” Kelly said. “Together, we’re building a foundation for that to be a reality for all working Kansans.”

SHE TALKED ABOUT investments made in transportation and the state pension fund, and the modernization of an unemployment computer system that was last updated the day Elvis died.

And she signed a comprehensive overhaul of worker compensation laws, which includes increased benefits for injured workers beginning July 2027.

“These measures are not just policies,” Kelly said. “They are a recognition of your value and a promise to prioritize your well-being.”

She urged lawmakers in the upcoming session to embrace tax policies that support long-term fiscal responsibility rather than short-sighted cuts that jeopardize essential services. She also said lawmakers “must resist” attempts to privatize public services or erode the rights of working Kansans.

“As your governor, I will continue to stand with you and to protect and advance the rights of working Kansans,” Kelly said.