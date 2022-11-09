 | Wed, Nov 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Kelly secures second term

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly edged Republican challenger Derek Schmidt in her bid for a second term in office. In unofficial tallies, Kelly led Schmidt by about 1.5%, with assorted mail-in and provisional ballots still be counted.

By

State News

November 9, 2022 - 2:17 PM

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was awarded a second term Wednesday afternoon. Kelly defeated Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Pictured with Kelly Tuesday evening is Lt. Gov. David Toland, at left, and their immediate family members. Photo by Sherman Smith / Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection in GOP-leaning Kansas, overcoming Republican efforts to tie her to President Joe Biden and high inflation and likely benefitting from moderate GOP and independent voters’ frustrations with a failed summer attempt to tighten abortion laws.

Kelly defeated Republican Derek Schmidt, the state’s three-term attorney general, after highlighting Kansas’ improved finances and greater spending on public schools on her watch, as well as successes in luring businesses. Kelly’s support for abortion rights also likely played an important role, though she didn’t emphasize that issue in her fall campaign.

“The people of Kansas sent a very clear message at the polls yesterday. Kansans said we will keep moving forward as a state, full steam ahead – there will be no turning backward,” Kelly said Wednesday in a statement declaring victory. “Perhaps above all, I believe Kansans voted today for civility, for cooperation, for listening to one another, and for a spirit of bi-partisan problem-solving, that’s become all too rare in our politics today.”

Related
March 8, 2022
January 12, 2022
December 24, 2021
March 9, 2021
Most Popular