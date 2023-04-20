Kelly vetoes abortion and voting measures

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly shot down a scientifically unsound “abortion reversal” bill, one of several pieces of legislation she rejected in a round of vetoes met with outrage from Republicans.

Kelly announced her veto of House Bill 2264 Wednesday. The bill would require doctors and medication abortion providers to tell their patients that it is possible to reverse an abortion after taking mifepristone.

Under the bill, physicians who refuse to talk to their patients about “abortion reversal” on more than one occasion could face up to a year of jail time. Health care facilities that prescribe or administer mifepristone would be fined $10,000 if they refuse to put up the mandatory notice.