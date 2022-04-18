Kelly vetoes transgender sports ban

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed hot-button bills sought by Republicans to ban transgender females from sports, adopt an educational bill of rights for parents, raise the barrier to eligibility for food stamps and broaden COVID-19 lawsuit immunity for health providers.

The Democratic governor didn’t surprise anyone Friday by vetoing the four controversial bills. There was no shock GOP leadership in the Legislature pledged to seek overrides upon returning to Topeka on April 25.

Kelly, who is seeking re-election in November, offered an explanation for rejection of House Bill 2448, which would mandate able-bodied adults without dependents to work at least 30 hours per week or enroll in a job training program to be eligible for the federal food stamp program.