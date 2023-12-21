 | Thu, Dec 21, 2023
Kelly won’t ‘horse trade’ on proposal for Medicaid expansion, school vouchers

Gov. Laura Kelly's top priority is Medicaid expansion. Republican Senate President Ty Masterson wants vouchers for private schools. Kelly said she isn't willing to trade one for the other.

State News

December 21, 2023 - 2:31 PM

Republican Senate President Ty Masterson says he's in no mood to accept Gov. Laura Kelly's compromises in an effort to provide health insurance for an estimated 150,000 low-income workers. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Top priorities of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican Senate President Ty Masterson collide in January when the Kansas Legislature convenes for the 2024 session.

Kelly left no doubt her central objective would be to convince at least 63 representatives and 21 senators — simple majorities of the House and Senate — to vote for passage of a bill expanding eligibility for government health benefits through Medicaid to 150,000 lower-income Kansans.

Senate President Ty Masterson and House Speaker Dan Hawkins, the GOP centers of power in the Capitol, are committed to advancing a bill delivering millions in state tax dollars to private schools through scholarships, savings accounts or vouchers. Their numerical challenge is bigger than Kelly’s. They’ll likely need two-thirds majorities — 84 in the House, 27 in the Senate — to override a Kelly veto on private school funding.

