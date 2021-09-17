Kindergartners, preschoolers who skipped last year fall behind

WICHITA, Kansas — Armstrong Drees could have gone to kindergarten last year. He didn’t.

His mom, Lindsay, worried about COVID-19 outbreaks, particularly before a vaccine was available for the adults and teens around him. She briefly tried remote school, which was an option last year in the Wichita suburb of Goddard. Ultimately, she decided to keep the 6-year-old home an extra year.

This fall, like a number of Kansas kindergartners and first-graders, he’s experiencing school for the first time.