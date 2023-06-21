 | Wed, Jun 21, 2023
Kobach agrees to delay ‘abortion reversal’ law

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach agreed not to enforce a new law on "abortion reversal" until a hearing on a lawsuit over what abortion providers call "a dangerous and misleading"practice.

By

State News

June 21, 2023 - 12:42 PM

The “abortion reversal” law is one of several pieces of anti-abortion legislation passed by Kansas’ GOP-dominated Legislature in recent months. Photo by (Margaret Mellott/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Enforcement of a Kansas abortion law based in junk science has been indefinitely delayed, in what abortion providers call a temporary relief for a “dangerous and misleading” practice.

On Tuesday, Kansas abortion providers reached an agreement with Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach to not enforce a new law on “abortion reversal” until the resolution of their original motion for temporary injunction. A hearing is set for August.

Kobach said the temporary halt was the most effective way to proceed with the lawsuit.

