Kobach proposes fingerprinting all Kansas public school employees

TOPEKA — Attorney General Kris Kobach recommended Wednesday passage of a law requiring all Kansas public school district employees undergo fingerprint-based criminal background investigation on a five-year cycle and proposed comparable checks be mandated for contractors delivering Medicaid services to students.

The state’s Medicaid inspector general, who has been assigned to the attorney general’s office since 2017, submitted a letter to Kobach proposing reform of laws or regulations applicable to people working in or for the state’s 287 public school districts.

The letter from inspector general Steven Anderson didn’t propose the same fingerprint standard be applied to private school employees or contractors in Kansas.