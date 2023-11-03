 | Thu, Nov 02, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kobach proposes fingerprinting all Kansas public school employees

Under current Kansas regulation, licensed educators undergo a criminal history check when applying for a license or renewing an expired license.

By

State News

November 2, 2023 - 9:33 PM

Attorney General Kris Kobach said he embraced the a recommended of the state Medicaid inspector general to require all employees of K-12 public schools to undergo a fingerprint-based background check every five years. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Attorney General Kris Kobach recommended Wednesday passage of a law requiring all Kansas public school district employees undergo fingerprint-based criminal background investigation on a five-year cycle and proposed comparable checks be mandated for contractors delivering Medicaid services to students.

The state’s Medicaid inspector general, who has been assigned to the attorney general’s office since 2017, submitted a letter to Kobach proposing reform of laws or regulations applicable to people working in or for the state’s 287 public school districts.

The letter from inspector general Steven Anderson didn’t propose the same fingerprint standard be applied to private school employees or contractors in Kansas.

Related
February 3, 2023
February 2, 2023
October 28, 2022
October 4, 2022
Most Popular