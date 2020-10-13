KS Democrat raised $13.5M in Senate bid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrat Barbara Bollier said Monday that she raised nearly $13.5 million in three months for her U.S. Senate campaign, a record for Kansas that brought her total fundraising to more than $20 million in an unexpectedly tough race for Republicans in a conservative state.
Bollier also said she had nearly 365,000 donors from July 1 through Sept. 30 and began October with nearly $7.6 million in cash for the final weeks of her tight contest against Republican Roger Marshall.
The Democrat gave a broad summary of her fundraising, promising additional details when her campaign files a finance report with the Federal Election Commission later this week. Marshall’s campaign plans to release fundraising information when it files its report.
