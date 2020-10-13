Menu Search Log in

KS Democrat raised $13.5M in Senate bid

U.S. Senate hopeful Barbara Bollier brought in $13.5 million in campaign contributions, more than three times that of her opponent, Roger Marshall. The Senate race has become one of the most hotly contested campaigns of the 2020 election season.

October 13, 2020 - 10:08 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrat Barbara Bollier said Monday that she raised nearly $13.5 million in three months for her U.S. Senate campaign, a record for Kansas that brought her total fundraising to more than $20 million in an unexpectedly tough race for Republicans in a conservative state. 

Bollier also said she had nearly 365,000 donors from July 1 through Sept. 30 and began October with nearly $7.6 million in cash for the final weeks of her tight contest against Republican Roger Marshall. 

The Democrat gave a broad summary of her fundraising, promising additional details when her campaign files a finance report with the Federal Election Commission later this week. Marshall’s campaign plans to release fundraising information when it files its report.

