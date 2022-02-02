 | Wed, Feb 02, 2022
KS revenues still strong

Revenue in Kansas grew for the 18th month in a row and produced a 14.5% surplus for the state. Kansas is $119.6 million over projections

February 2, 2022 - 10:33 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Tax collections in Kansas exceeded the state’s expectations in January for the 18th month in a row and created a 14.5% surplus for the month.

The state Department of Revenue reported Tuesday that Kansas collected $944.5 million in taxes last month when the official forecast had predicted $824.9 million. The difference was $119.6 million.

Since the current 2022 budget year began July 1, the state’s tax collections have been 4% above expectations, with a surplus of $203 million. The state has collected more than $5.2 billion over the past seven months when it anticipated taking in about $5 billion.

