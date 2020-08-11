KSU Master Gardener classes go online only

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas State University’s Extension Master Gardener program will be offered online this fall. Applications are being accepted until Aug. 27.
The training class will begin Sept. 3 and run through Dec. 17.
The online sessions will be 1-4 p.m. Thursdays.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives