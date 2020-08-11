Menu Search Log in

KSU Master Gardener classes go online only

K-State says its Master Gardener program will be offered online this fall. The classes run Sept. 3 through Dec. 17.

State News

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas State University’s Extension Master Gardener program will be offered online this fall. Applications are being accepted until Aug. 27.

The training class will begin Sept. 3 and run through Dec. 17.

The online sessions will be 1-4 p.m. Thursdays. 

