KSU rebrands Salina aerospace program

Richard Myers, president of Kansas State and a retired four-star U.S. Air Force general, said the name change recognized the niche mission of the Salina campus and the accelerating demands of the aerospace industry.

“The Aerospace and Technology Campus will be a national leader in advanced aviation and aerospace training, education and engineering through research, innovation and instruction,” he said.

The Salina aviation campus became part of Kansas State in 1991. The campus is home to the College of Technology and Aviation, which offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in addition to technical and graduate-level certificates. Students in the program enroll in departments of aviation, integrated studies and unmanned aircraft systems.