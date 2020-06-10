KU offers buyouts

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas will offer voluntary buyout packages to some faculty members as it grapples with financial losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

Chancellor Douglas Girod has said the university faces a budget shortfall of at least $120 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1 due to virus-related shutdowns, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said in a Monday message to faculty and staff members that eligible employees must be age 62 or older and meet other requirements.