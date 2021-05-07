 | Fri, May 07, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Lack of demand causes Kansas to severely cut back on vaccine orders

The state asked for fewer than 14,000 vaccine doses for the week, out of a federal allotment of almost 162,000. Not quite 40% of Kansans have received one dose of the vaccine.

By

State News

May 7, 2021 - 3:22 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has requested less than 9% of its federal allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses for this week, as Republican state lawmakers try to revive proposals to ban government vaccine passports and restore limits on tracing the close contacts of people exposed to the virus.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s office said Thursday that the state asked for fewer than 14,000 vaccine doses for the week, out of a federal allotment of almost 162,000. While the state sought its full allotment of 6,400 doses of a one-shot vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, it requested only 7,510 doses of its allocation of 155,540 doses of two-shot vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna.

Kansas has seen its vaccination rate slow in recent weeks. It peaked at an average of 29,380 shots a day for the seven days ending April 6 and averaged only 11,872 for the seven days ending Wednesday, according to state Department of Health and Environment data.

Related
May 7, 2021
April 22, 2021
April 14, 2021
March 25, 2021
Most Popular