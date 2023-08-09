 | Wed, Aug 09, 2023
Lack of transportation strands seniors in rural Kansas

More than 46 million Americans living in rural areas. As the population ages, more older rural Kansans will face a shortage of transportation options.

August 9, 2023 - 12:58 PM

Floyd Coleman, right, helping Mark Daldegan inside Liberal Senior Center’s minivan outside of Dillons. Photo by KMUW/ANDREW LOPEZ

LIBERAL — A white Dodge Caravan pulls up in front of the Dillons grocery store in Liberal, Kansas, and Floyd Coleman steps out to help his next passenger into the minivan. Coleman, a 63-year-old retired truck driver, shuttles people around town for Liberal’s senior center. He has a few pickups and drop-offs throughout the day and can drive senior center patrons anywhere within the city limits for free.

City Bus, the public transit system in Liberal, runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. And although seniors qualify for reduced fares, the stops are sometimes few and far between.

On this hot July day, Coleman walks over to Mark Daldegan, 64, who is waiting on a bench outside Dillons. “You ready to go?”

